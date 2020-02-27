Anne Carson

Rescheduled from Feb 5/20- Strange Weather program lecture on the History of Skywriting. 7:30 pm.

Ticket allocation for this event has now ended—tickets for the previously scheduled event (which were not returned) will be valid for entry to this rescheduled performance, and we encourage anyone else interested in attending to join a standby queue from 7 pm, as we expect to have 50-100 seats free. Please don't DM about tickets to this event .

Ticketholders are requested to *arrive by 7pm* in order to have your ticket scanned (please have the Eventbrite ticket, sent by email, ready on your phone, or printed) and take your seats. Any tickets not scanned by 7:20 will be reallocated to people in the standby queue, so unfortunately we can't guarantee a seat for those who arrive after 7:20, even if ticketed. Finally, please note that we cannot admit latecomers.