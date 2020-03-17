All Day St Patrick's Day Party

to Google Calendar - All Day St Patrick's Day Party - 2020-03-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Day St Patrick's Day Party - 2020-03-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Day St Patrick's Day Party - 2020-03-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - All Day St Patrick's Day Party - 2020-03-17 12:00:00

The Local Pub 396 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9

Day of Irish music including Celtic, Canadian and Appalachian fiddle music, ballads and tunes.

Chris Bartos & Jesse Corrigan (Irish traditional fiddle/guitar), noon-2 pm. 

Scott Prouty, Anne Hartman and Christ Coole (Appalachian old time fiddle trio), 2:30-4:30 pm. 

Porch Couch Ceilidh Band (Celtic and Canadian fiddle music), 5-7 pm. 

Milty's Thirsty Jug Benders (old time 20s jug band and traditional Irish tunes and ballads), 9 pm-midnight.

Pwyc.

Info

The Local Pub 396 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9 View Map
St Patrick's
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
to Google Calendar - All Day St Patrick's Day Party - 2020-03-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Day St Patrick's Day Party - 2020-03-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Day St Patrick's Day Party - 2020-03-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - All Day St Patrick's Day Party - 2020-03-17 12:00:00