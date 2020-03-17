All Day St Patrick's Day Party
The Local Pub 396 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9
Day of Irish music including Celtic, Canadian and Appalachian fiddle music, ballads and tunes.
Chris Bartos & Jesse Corrigan (Irish traditional fiddle/guitar), noon-2 pm.
Scott Prouty, Anne Hartman and Christ Coole (Appalachian old time fiddle trio), 2:30-4:30 pm.
Porch Couch Ceilidh Band (Celtic and Canadian fiddle music), 5-7 pm.
Milty's Thirsty Jug Benders (old time 20s jug band and traditional Irish tunes and ballads), 9 pm-midnight.
Pwyc.
Info
The Local Pub 396 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9 View Map
St Patrick's
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul