All the Little Animals I Have Eaten

Google Calendar - All the Little Animals I Have Eaten - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - All the Little Animals I Have Eaten - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All the Little Animals I Have Eaten - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - All the Little Animals I Have Eaten - 2020-04-03 19:30:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Nightwood Theatre announces an online staged reading of Karen Hines' All the Little Animals I Have Eaten, in lieu of the live performance that was slated to open last week on March 26, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.  The cast will perform their roles from their individual homes over Zoom, and there will be sharing of the stream live on the YouTube page. 7:30 pm. 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuHxQsXjb5lRLErFBH5ihnA

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Theatre
Google Calendar - All the Little Animals I Have Eaten - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - All the Little Animals I Have Eaten - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All the Little Animals I Have Eaten - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - All the Little Animals I Have Eaten - 2020-04-03 19:30:00