Nightwood Theatre announces an online staged reading of Karen Hines' All the Little Animals I Have Eaten, in lieu of the live performance that was slated to open last week on March 26, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The cast will perform their roles from their individual homes over Zoom, and there will be sharing of the stream live on the YouTube page. 7:30 pm.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuHxQsXjb5lRLErFBH5ihnA