Aangen Celebrates 20 Years Of Community Service

Revival Bar 783 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C5

Comedy, music, food & more to mark the 20th anniversary of Aangen, a local non-profit social enterprise working to make Toronto a more equitable place. Join us at this public event as we celebrate two decades of addressing food insecurity, poverty, unemployment and homeless. Participants include Deputy Mayor Ana Bailão, comics Ali Hassan & Deb Pearce as host, and DJ Cozmic Cat. 6-10 pm. Free (donations welcome).

647-323-2787 //  aangenanniversary.eventbrite.ca

Revival Bar 783 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C5
