Aaron Corbett & Kieran Maraj

Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario

Aaron Corbett will be premiering excerpts from their ongoing project "Reaching Wildlife". Combining abstract 3D animations & physical sculpture with a semi-improvised soundtrack (modular synths, guitar looping), "Reaching Wildlife" explores our planet deep into the future, after the ebb and flow of the universe has corrected for millennia of industrialization.Kieran Maraj is an electro-acoustic musician who creates sound collages with self-made software he controls with a waicom tablet. 10 pm. Pwyc. facebook.com/events/991342224402213

Info

Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
