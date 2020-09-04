Aaron Jones: Closed Fist, Open Palm

NOW MagazineAll EventsAaron Jones: Closed Fist, Open Palm

Exhibition runs Sep 5-Oct 17.

Aaron Jones is a multi-disciplinary visual artist based in Toronto. His practice surrounds ideas of self-reflection and character-building, as a way of finding peace. Often using found images, videos and lens-based media, he works with different forms of collage to build characters and spaces that reflect upon the complexities and nuances of his own upbringing.

This exhibition was originally scheduled for May 2020, as a Featured Exhibition for the 2020 CONTACT Photography Festival.

647-352-3331 // www.zaluckycontemporary.com

