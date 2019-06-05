Abdi Osman

Art Museum at U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3

In the multi-part exhibition Variations in Black, Queer, and Otherwise, artist Abdi Osman incorporates sound, narrative, still and moving image, and fabric into his works that offer complex iterations of subjectivity. Jun 5-Jul 27, opening Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 6-8 pm. Free.

Runs with group shows Common Place: Common-Place and In & Out of Saskatchewan.

Art Museum at U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3
