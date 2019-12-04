Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week – Toronto

to Google Calendar - Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week – Toronto - 2019-12-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week – Toronto - 2019-12-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week – Toronto - 2019-12-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week – Toronto - 2019-12-04 17:00:00

Native Canadian Centre 16 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2S7

Think Global – Act Local: Toronto To Zero for Indigenous Peoples. Evening of education, culture & sharing. Speakers on local Indigenous communities’ impact on global issues. Jingle Dress Dancing (ceremonial healing); sharing of lived HIV experiences; a speaker will share PrEP journey. Co-hosts: Canadian Aboriginal AIDS Network, Toronto to Zero, OAHAS, 2-Spirited People of 1st Nations, IIWGHA. 5-9 pm. Free.

• Free HIV Testing • Indian Tacos & drinks

aboriginalaidsawareness.com

Info

Native Canadian Centre 16 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2S7 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-999-3250
to Google Calendar - Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week – Toronto - 2019-12-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week – Toronto - 2019-12-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week – Toronto - 2019-12-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week – Toronto - 2019-12-04 17:00:00