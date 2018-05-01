ABYC Learn-to-Sail Open House
Ashbridge's Bay Yacht Club 30 Ashbridges Bay Park, Toronto, Ontario M4L 3W6
Learn about programs for new sailors of all ages – from youth to adult; racing and cruising; and dinghy to keelboat programs. For those who are already sailors but don't own a boat, they can meet with our membership committee and learn how to sail this summer either as crew or as a participant in our co-op sailing programs. 6-9 pm. Free.
Info
Ashbridge's Bay Yacht Club 30 Ashbridges Bay Park, Toronto, Ontario M4L 3W6 View Map
Free
Community Events