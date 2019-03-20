Acceleration 2019

Winchester Street Theatre 80 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1B2

The School of Toronto Dance Theatre presents an ambitious main-stage performance of solos and small ensemble works – both new and revived, showcasing dancers from the third year of the Professional Training Program. Mar 20-23, Wed-Sat 8 pm. $22, stu/srs/CADA $17.

