Accent On Toronto Comedy Night

Danforth Music Hall 147 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N2

Get ready for a night of hilarious entertainment!. Now in its 16th year, CBC's Accent on Toronto Comedy Night was created to celebrate the City's multiculturalism, as told through diverse, local comedians. This year, the show is hosted by The Doo Wops with special guests, Nour Hadidi, Dave Merheje, K. Trevor Wilson and others. 8 pm. $35, stu $30. bit.ly/2fvsr7B

Danforth Music Hall 147 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N2
