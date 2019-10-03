ACCESS IS LOVE and LOVE IS COMPLICATED
Critical Distance 180 Shaw #302, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5
Critical Distance and Tangled Art+Disability present ACCESS IS LOVE and LOVE IS COMPLICATED, an exhibition and event series featuring Vanessa Dion Fletcher, Kat Germain, Wy Joung Kou, Dolleen Tisawii’ashii Manning, Andy Slater, Aislinn Thomas, and Adam Wolfond and Estée Klar. Oct 3-Dec 8, reception 6-9 pm Oct 3. Free.
criticaldistance.ca/program/access-is-love-and-love-is-complicated
