NOW MagazineAll EventsAce of Wands

Ace of Wands

Ace of Wands

by
32 32 people viewed this event.

Wavelength presents the single release and virtual variety show with Zinnia and Robin Hatch. June 24 at 8 pm. All ages. Free. http://wavelengthmusic.ca

 

Date And Time

2021-06-24 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-06-24 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.