Dance party with Fisher Price, QTPUP666, DJs AADJA, Aeryn Pfaff and Jackie Spade. Performance by The Maleficent Haus of Magnifique, and gogos Spicy Putta, Manny Dingo, Leelando, Canna and Starlen Gold. 10 pm. $20. residentadvisor.net/events/1351522