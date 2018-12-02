Acker Awards Toronto 2019

Community gathering, artist party, one of a kind, the best, funniest, riotous, weird, silly, intellectual, absurd, exceptional, entertaining, subversive, hysterical, freakish, hilarious, queer, revolutionary, celebratory art event, a response to the gentrification and growing corporate authority that has taken over the arts in Toronto. Recognizing 19 local artists of all disciplines for their pioneering and risk-taking accomplishments. 7 pm. Free.

www.ackerawardstoronto.ca