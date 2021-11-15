Acoustic Harvest presents: Boreal

Tannis Slimmon, Angie Nussey and Katherine Wheatley, each with successful music careers of their own, set aside Canada’s coldest months each year to tour as Boreal. Their show, “Songs for the Snowy Season”, welcomes and celebrates that oh-so-Canadian-of-seasons and the spirit of the holiday season. Their lyrics conjure up sights and sounds that bring chills of recognition to the listener: squirrels’ footprints in the snow, winter’s hush, snowball fights, angel truck drivers who lead us home in blizzards.

Boreal’s spell-binding harmonies, combined vocal prowess, their off-the-cuff storytelling and pure joie de vivre make for a memorable evening. Audiences laugh, cry, clap and sing along and walk back into the frosty night having found comfort and joy in knowing that we’re all in this grim and glorious season together.

Presented by Acoustic Harvest.

When: Sat Dec 11, 8pm (doors 7pm)

Where: St Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St. Scarborough, ON

Tickets: $30 Advance Tickets Only on our website: https://acousticharvest.ca

Check out and “Like” and “Share” our Facebook page!: www.facebook.com/acousticharvest

*All Covid protocols will be in place, including proof-of-vaccination.*