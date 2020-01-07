Act II Studio Information Day

Join members of ACT II STUDIO, a theatre program that's part of Ryerson's Programs for 50+, to discover all that this unique program offers. See new actors perform, observe exercises that are fun and entertaining and learn about directing, play writing, production, stage management, lighting, costumes and much more. 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Free. POD 250 (second floor).

act2studio.ca // 416-979-5000 ext. 6297