Act II Studio Information Day

Jorgenson Hall, Ryerson U 380 Victoria, Toronto, Ontario

Join members of ACT II STUDIO, a theatre program that's part of Ryerson's Programs for 50+, to discover all that this unique program offers. See new actors perform, observe exercises that are fun and entertaining and learn about directing, play writing, production, stage management, lighting, costumes and much more. 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Free. POD 250 (second floor).

act2studio.ca  //  416-979-5000 ext. 6297

Info

Jorgenson Hall, Ryerson U 380 Victoria, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
