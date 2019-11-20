Active Living Fair: Technology And Innovation For Seniors

Meridian Arts Centre 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8

Event featuring vendors and workshops addressed to seniors, caregivers and health-care professionals. Noon-4 pm. Free.

Produced by North York Seniors Centre with a partnership with Older Adults Centres’ Association of Ontario (OACAO) and sponsored by the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility.

Info

View Map
Free
Community Events
416-733-4111
