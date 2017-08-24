Actors' Jam
519 Church Street Community Centre north of Wellesley, Toronto, Ontario
Self-directed acting workout for anyone age 18+ held in a casual, welcoming environment where actors of any experience level from beginner to pro can meet and play. Bring your own material or find links to resources for monologues, plays, scenes and more at actorsjam.blogspot.ca. Weekly, Thursdays 6-8 pm. Free.
Free, Ongoing
Community Events