Factory Theatre presents the world premiere of acts of faith, by multi-award winning Asian Canadian playwright David Yee, directed by Nina Lee Aquino, and starring Natasha Mumba. Written specifically to be performed for a digital platform, acts of faith will stream live to audiences at home for six performances, November 19-28. Free. Pre-register https://www.factorytheatre.ca/shows/acts-of-faith/

acts of faith tells a story about the power of faith, the inescapable persistence of our online identities, and the nature of truth in a digital age. The story follows Faith, a young woman who gets mistaken for a prophet. When a questionable religious leader attempts to take advantage of her, she begins using her ‘gift’ to right wrongs and punish the wicked. As her spiritual notoriety grows, her own faith gradually erodes, driving her away from her home, the church, and all the secrets those places hold. Her quest for truth amidst an overabundance of facts and faiths is a timely meditation on how we construct our realities and how the things we have faith in are so easily believed while almost effortlessly falsified. Far from home, Faith will come up against the ultimate test of her beliefs, her resolve… and the extraordinary questions of who, what and why we forgive.