ADFF: Toronto

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

The Architecture & Design Film Festival celebrates the unique creative spirit that drives architecture and design. With a curated selection of films, events and panel discussions, ADFF creates an opportunity to entertain, engage and educate all types of people who are excited about architecture and design. Along with a full lineup of 24 films, there will be over 20 speakers in panel discussions and Q&As. Nov 14-17, see website for schedule. $15.

