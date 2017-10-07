ADIZOKAN: Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Sandra Laronde (Teme-Augama Anishinaabe), Founder and Artistic Director of Toronto’s Red Sky Performance, curates and directs ADIZOKAN, a World Premiere/Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) Commission. Exploring Indigenous connections to ancestral origins, this new genre-defying creation features Indigenous vocals, electro-acoustic, orchestral music, dance and film. 7:30 pm. From $79.

