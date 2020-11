Adrianne Pieczonka and Michael König with the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra

Royal Conservatory of Music virtual concert live from Koerner Hall. Dec 3 at 8 pm. Tickets from $55.

https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/coc

Part of Beethoven 250 Festival. Program includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 and excerpts from his opera Fidelio.