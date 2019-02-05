Queen Of Katwe

to Google Calendar - Queen Of Katwe - 2019-02-05 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Queen Of Katwe - 2019-02-05 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Queen Of Katwe - 2019-02-05 14:00:00 iCalendar - Queen Of Katwe - 2019-02-05 14:00:00

Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8

Adult Afternoon Movie screening of Mira Nair's film based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi (Madina Nalwanga), a young girl growing up in the crushing poverty of an African slum. When Mutesi discovers a passion for the game of chess, her talents see her catapulted to the ranks of elite players, and her life is changed forever. 2 pm. Free. Drop in. No registration required.

www.torontopubliclibrary.ca

Info
Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8 View Map
Black History
Free
Film
416-393-7720
to Google Calendar - Queen Of Katwe - 2019-02-05 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Queen Of Katwe - 2019-02-05 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Queen Of Katwe - 2019-02-05 14:00:00 iCalendar - Queen Of Katwe - 2019-02-05 14:00:00