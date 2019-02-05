Queen Of Katwe
Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8
Adult Afternoon Movie screening of Mira Nair's film based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi (Madina Nalwanga), a young girl growing up in the crushing poverty of an African slum. When Mutesi discovers a passion for the game of chess, her talents see her catapulted to the ranks of elite players, and her life is changed forever. 2 pm. Free. Drop in. No registration required.
