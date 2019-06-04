The Favourite

Adult Afternoon Movie screening of the 2018 film starring Olivia Coleman and Rachel Weisz. In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne (Coleman) occupies the throne and her close friend, Lady Sarah (Weisz), governs the country in her stead. When a new servant, Abigail (Emma Stone), arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. 2 pm. Free. Rated R. 119 mins.

eventbrite.ca/e/60481271110 // torontopubliclibrary.ca