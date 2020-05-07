Africa Climate Action Initiative Online Launch

Africa is the continent most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The Canada Africa Partnership (CAP) Network is launching the Africa Climate Action Initiative to support African communities on the front lines to adapt and build resilience. Join Dr. Isaac 'Asume' Osuoka of Social Action, Surveyor Efik of Climate Change Network Nigeria, a special performance by Emmanuel Jal & more. 6-8 pm.

youtube.com/watch?v=sqXU2w0Mg3o&feature=youtu.be

africa-climate-action-initiative.eventbrite.ca