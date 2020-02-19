Africa Connected

Discover Africa's unsung golden age as Africanist François-Xavier Fauvelle reconstructs a history largely left out of our Western textbooks. In this talk, Fauvelle explores the period from the birth of Islam in the 7th century to the voyages of European exploration in the 15th century, when regions such as present-day Ghana, Nubia, and Zimbabwe became the crossroads of civilizations and African figures played prominent roles in the globalized world of the Middle Ages. 7 pm. $12-$20.

