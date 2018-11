At Afro Haus, we get down to the grooviest, freshest dance music coming out of Sub-Saharan Africa & her diaspora: afrohouse, gqom, kuduro, afrohouse, soca, kwaito, dancehall, and more. with Zimbabwean DJ Nina Hwata. 10 pm. $10, $5 before 11 pm.

facebook.com/events/313341875919674/