AfroChic 4D
Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5
AfroChic Cultural Arts Festival presents an educational and engaging event where tech and the arts merge so imagination can come to life. Augmented reality, workshops, live conversations with robots, virtual reality gaming, a digital art show and more. The festival is headlined by Youtuber turned HBO Star Issa Rae. Aug 10 from noon-10 pm. $65.
Info
Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5 View Map
Community Events