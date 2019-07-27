AfroChic 4D

to Google Calendar - AfroChic 4D - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AfroChic 4D - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AfroChic 4D - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - AfroChic 4D - 2019-07-27 10:00:00

Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5

AfroChic Cultural Arts Festival presents an educational and engaging event where tech and the arts merge so imagination can come to life. Augmented reality, workshops, live conversations with robots, virtual reality gaming, a digital art show and more. The festival is headlined by Youtuber turned HBO Star Issa Rae. Aug 10 from noon-10 pm. $65.

Info

Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5 View Map
Community Events
to Google Calendar - AfroChic 4D - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AfroChic 4D - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AfroChic 4D - 2019-07-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - AfroChic 4D - 2019-07-27 10:00:00