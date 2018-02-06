Afrofusion Dance Classes

Afrofusion is a blend of traditional and contemporary African styles fused with a multitude of dance styles such as hip-hop, Dancehall, Soca, contemporary, house and more. No experience needed. Feb 6, 13 and 20 from 5:30-6:30 pm. Free. See website for more details.

Enter through the Yonge Street entrance (west side of building, south of Front Street). Doors open 15 minutes before class starts.