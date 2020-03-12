Afrofuturism: Embracing a Better Future through Science Fiction

Long before the Marvel movie Black Panther hit the screen, Afrofuturists combined the traditions and culture of the African Diaspora with visions of a high tech, science-fictional future. This event features a discussion of this exciting global movement with a panel featuring Quentin VerCetty, Tonya Liburd, Chinelo Onwualu and Kelvin Nyeusi Mawazo. Presented by the Merril Collection. 7 pm. Free. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT444368&R=EVT444368

