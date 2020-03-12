Afrofuturism: Embracing a Better Future through Science Fiction
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario
Long before the Marvel movie Black Panther hit the screen, Afrofuturists combined the traditions and culture of the African Diaspora with visions of a high tech, science-fictional future. This event features a discussion of this exciting global movement with a panel featuring Quentin VerCetty, Tonya Liburd, Chinelo Onwualu and Kelvin Nyeusi Mawazo. Presented by the Merril Collection. 7 pm. Free. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT444368&R=EVT444368
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario View Map
