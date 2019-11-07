After Auschwitz

Holocaust Education Week screening of the post-Holocaust documentary that follows six extraordinary women, capturing what it means to move from tragedy and trauma towards life. These women all moved to Los Angeles, married, raised children and became 'Americans' but they never truly found a place to call home. These women serve as our guides on an unbelievable journey, sometimes celebratory, sometimes heart breaking, but always inspiring. 6:30 pm. Free. Room 200. Drop-in.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT417949&R=EVT417949