Join Gallery 44 for an online screening of Silvia Kolbowski’s 2008 video After Hiroshima Mon Amour, followed by a conversation between Kolbowski and art historian Mignon Nixon. After Hiroshima Mon Amour is part of the artist’s solo exhibition A Few Howls Again, currently set to open in Gallery 44’s main space and vitrines later this year. Presented in partnership with Images Festival. May 30 at noon ET.

Please email heather@gallery44.org if you would like to attend. Registered attendees will receive a link to join the event.