After Hours Honey Jam Session

Livestream concert pre-recorded at the Phoenix Concert Theatre with DJ Melboogie, Nefe and Jäjé. May 2 at 10 pm. Free. All ages. Tickets https://flow935.com/events/277419

 

2021-05-02 @ 10:00 PM to
2021-05-02 @ 11:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

