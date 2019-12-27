After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury

Google Calendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 iCalendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-27 21:00:00

Black Swan 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Live Events 4 U's Third Anniversary is a two-day festival featuring live music and a fundraiser for the Daily Bread Food Bank and Toys For Tots. More live bands to be announced.

Dec 27 & 28 at 9 pm. $10, 2-day pass $15. We'll also be accepting donations of non-perishable food items and new unwrapped toys.

facebook.com/events/489688255002319

Info

1920494_631431356892419_105350183_n.jpg
Black Swan 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1 View Map
Festive Season
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
Google Calendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 iCalendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-27 21:00:00 Google Calendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-28 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-28 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-28 21:00:00 iCalendar - After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury - 2019-12-28 21:00:00