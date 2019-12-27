After Sin, The D*Files, The Dominion, Hang The Jury
Black Swan 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Live Events 4 U's Third Anniversary is a two-day festival featuring live music and a fundraiser for the Daily Bread Food Bank and Toys For Tots. More live bands to be announced.
Dec 27 & 28 at 9 pm. $10, 2-day pass $15. We'll also be accepting donations of non-perishable food items and new unwrapped toys.
Info
Black Swan 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1 View Map
Festive Season
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul