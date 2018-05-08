After The Blackout
Young Centre for the Performing Arts 50 Tank House, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4
Soulpepper Theatre and RARE Theatre Company present the world premiere of a play by Judith Thompson. An interwoven group meets to find connection through adversity in this play performed and informed by a cast of artists who are blind, deaf, living with brain injury or amputees. Previews from May 8, opens May 11 and runs to May 26, see website for times. $35-$50.
