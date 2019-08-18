Afternoon Delight is an outdoor day party assembled by Diggy the DJ and ESP. Together they are bringing some of Toronto's finest, funnest DJ's out for a Sunday full of music, field games, good food and craft cocktails. Everything will be served up outside in an alleyway downtown courtesy of host SPIN Toronto, who will be ringing in their 8th birthday. With DJ's Starting From Scratch, Pat Drastik, Big Jacks, Jayemkayem & Freeza Chin, Diggy The Dj, ESP, Crunch and others. 1-9 pm. $15. afternoondelight2019.eventbrite.ca