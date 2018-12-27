Aga Khan Museum Lights Up the Dark

Outdoor 3-D video spectacular. Enjoy animated art and performance highlights from this year’s rich Museum programming on a massive scale as you watch the captivating show from the just outside the Museum in the Aga Khan Park. 5-9 pm, Dec 27-30. Free.

Note: Museum will be open for regular hours.

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1 View Map
