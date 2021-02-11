DanceWorks presents Human Body Expression’s new 30 minute film work as part of DanceWorks’ 20/21 Moving Online Series. Choreographed by Hanna Kiel with dancers Susie Burpee, Kendra Epik, Bonnie Kim, Ryan Lee, Pulga Muchochoma, Kelly Shaw, Darryl C. Tracy, Oriah Wiersma, and 11-year-old dancer Eva Teece-soter. Streaming Feb 26-28 at 7 pm. Opening night will include a live post screening Q & A with the artists, hosted by Dance Curator Mimi Beck. Tickets $10-$40. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/again-created-by-human-body-expression-tickets-137675923393