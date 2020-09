Against the carceral state: Making (Black) freedom in a time of crisis and revolt with Robyn Maynard

The Institute of Feminist and Gender Studies Shirley Greenberg Annual Lecture in Women’s Studies. The talk will be in English (and sign language) followed by a question period hosted by Nadia Abu-Zahra, Joint Chair in Women’s Studies, University of Ottawa and Carleton University.

12:30 pm, Oct 8. Free. Pre-register to receive Zoom link.

https://www.facebook.com/events/976571926175427/