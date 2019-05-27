Agave: The Spirit of a Nation

Documentary explores the phenomenon of the one of the fastest trending spirits in the world. The film travels to the world’s most bio-diverse landscape of the agave plant, Mexico; here families have been passing down the tradition of distilling agave for generations, at times, even clandestinely. From the alluring red highlands of Jalisco to the rugged mountains of Oaxaca the film follows three producers - Carlos, Graciela, and Aquilino in this burgeoning renaissance. From a bootstrap ambition to carrying on a father’s legacy, their successes and sacrifices unfurl in this interweaved story. Discover how one delicate plant can carry the weight of a nation and the people trying to protect it for the future. Q & A w/ filmmakers to follow. 7:30 pm. $25, adv $20.

