Age Of You: Thinking Emoji

Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2

Giant installation in partnership with Leo Burnett as part of Age Of You exhibition, Oct 26-Nov 26.

Age Of You at MOCA is an exhibition about why the inside of your head feels so strange today. It features words by Basar/Coupland/Obrist in dialogue with visual contributions from 70 international artists, designers, musicians and technologists, unfolding as an immersive graphic experience designed by Daly & Lyon. Sep 5-Jan 5, opening 7-10 pm Sep 4.

museumofcontemporaryart.ca  //  facebook.com/events/525050274904624

