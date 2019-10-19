Age Of You: Thinking Emoji

Giant pop-up installation in partnership with Leo Burnett as part of Age Of You exhibition, Oct 19-21 at 1 Trinity.

Age Of You at the Museum of Contemporary Art is an exhibition about why the inside of your head feels so strange today. It features words by Basar/Coupland/Obrist in dialogue with visual contributions from 70 international artists, designers, musicians and technologists, unfolding as an immersive graphic experience designed by Daly & Lyon. Runs Sep 5-Jan 5.

museumofcontemporaryart.ca