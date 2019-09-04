Age Of You

Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2

It’s about you. As the world shifts from fossil to digital capitalism, you’ve become that precious new resource: data. You’re increasingly imaginary, invisible and immortal. Do we need a new word to describe this thing that individuality is morphing into?

Age Of You at MOCA is an exhibition about why the inside of your head feels so strange today. It features words by Basar/Coupland/Obrist in dialogue with visual contributions from 70 international artists, designers, musicians and technologists, unfolding as an immersive graphic experience designed by Daly & Lyon. Sep 5-Jan 5, opening 7-10 pm Sep 4.

