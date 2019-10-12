AGM Fall Exhibitions

to Google Calendar - AGM Fall Exhibitions - 2019-10-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AGM Fall Exhibitions - 2019-10-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AGM Fall Exhibitions - 2019-10-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - AGM Fall Exhibitions - 2019-10-12 00:00:00

Art Gallery of Mississauga 300 City Centre, Mississauga, Ontario L5B 3C1

Hearth – selected works from the permanent collection that feature Canadian landscapes and works by immigrant artists. EN ROUTE – portraits of missing children by Sadko Hazihasanovic from the AGM permanent collection. 8/05, an exploration of freedom by Qurat Dar, Hamzah Amin and Howard Hamilton. Oct 12-Dec 20, opening reception 6:30 pm Oct 17. AGM Admission: Free/donation.

Info

Art Gallery of Mississauga 300 City Centre, Mississauga, Ontario L5B 3C1 View Map
Art
905-896-5088
to Google Calendar - AGM Fall Exhibitions - 2019-10-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AGM Fall Exhibitions - 2019-10-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AGM Fall Exhibitions - 2019-10-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - AGM Fall Exhibitions - 2019-10-12 00:00:00