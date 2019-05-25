AGO All Hours

to Google Calendar - AGO All Hours - 2019-05-25 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - AGO All Hours - 2019-05-25 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AGO All Hours - 2019-05-25 10:30:00 iCalendar - AGO All Hours - 2019-05-25 10:30:00

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4

This all-ages, all-day event features art installations and art-making activities, performances, talks and more. Featuring author/artist Hatecopy, musicians Zaki Ibrahim, Haviah Mighty and Dijah SB and many others. 10:30 am to after midnight. $25 (with in-and-out privileges throughout the duration of the event), free for members, Annual Pass holders and visitors under age 25.

ago.ca/allhours

Info

1002325_637888036276121_1903803015_n.jpg
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4 View Map
All Ages
Community Events, Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
to Google Calendar - AGO All Hours - 2019-05-25 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - AGO All Hours - 2019-05-25 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AGO All Hours - 2019-05-25 10:30:00 iCalendar - AGO All Hours - 2019-05-25 10:30:00