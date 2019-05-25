AGO All Hours

This all-ages, all-day event features art installations and art-making activities, performances, talks and more. Featuring author/artist Hatecopy, musicians Zaki Ibrahim, Haviah Mighty and Dijah SB and many others. 10:30 am to after midnight. $25 (with in-and-out privileges throughout the duration of the event), free for members, Annual Pass holders and visitors under age 25.

ago.ca/allhours