AGO All Hours
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
This all-ages, all-day event features art installations and art-making activities, performances, talks and more. Featuring author/artist Hatecopy, musicians Zaki Ibrahim, Haviah Mighty and Dijah SB and many others. 10:30 am to after midnight. $25 (with in-and-out privileges throughout the duration of the event), free for members, Annual Pass holders and visitors under age 25.
Info
All Ages
Community Events, Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul