AGO All Hours

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
All day, all ages day to explore the creative, cultural and historical phenomenon of gaming from the 1980s to the present with drop-in art making, pop-up talks, guided tours, new art installations and an evening performance by Toronto’s own Allie X. 10:30 am-10 pm. $25, free for AGO members/passholders and visitors under 25 with in-and-out privileges throughout the duration of the event.
