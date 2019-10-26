AGO All Hours

All day, all ages day to explore the creative, cultural and historical phenomenon of gaming from the 1980s to the present with drop-in art making, pop-up talks, guided tours, new art installations and an evening performance by Toronto’s own Allie X. 10:30 am-10 pm. $25, free for AGO members/passholders and visitors under 25 with in-and-out privileges throughout the duration of the event.