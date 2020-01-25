AGO All Hours
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
All day, all ages day to enjoy a day of warmth, storytelling and comfort with Daydreamer's Campsite, video installations, pop-up literary performances, performances by allie, SlowPitch Sound and more. 10:30 am-10 pm. $25, free for AGO members/passholders and visitors under 25 with in-and-out privileges throughout the duration of the event.
