AGO First Thrusdays: #myspace
Art party inspired by the Anthropocene exhibition w/ electronic artist Madame Ghandi, art by Sage Paul and Gxxrls and podcast launch by Kaitlin Prest. 7 pm. $13-$16.
The AGO’s new exhibition, Anthropocene, by Edward Burtynsky, Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier, looks at human impact on our planet at a previously unregistered scale.
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4 View Map
