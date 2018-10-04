AGO First Thrusdays: #myspace

Art party inspired by the Anthropocene exhibition w/ electronic artist Madame Ghandi, art by Sage Paul and Gxxrls and podcast launch by Kaitlin Prest. 7 pm. $13-$16.

The AGO’s new exhibition, Anthropocene, by Edward Burtynsky, Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier, looks at human impact on our planet at a previously unregistered scale.

ago.ca/first-thursdays