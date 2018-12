AGO First Thursdays: A Soul Revolution

Art party celebrating the opening of the Femmes Noires exhibition by Mickalene Thomas, guest curated by AfroChic. Featuring art by Kofi Frempong, Melissa Falconer, Reynold Thomas and Cazhhmere; music by DJ Steph Honey & Dominique Grant, DJ Elle and DJ Dre Ngozi. 7 pm. $13-$16.

ago.ca/first-thursdays